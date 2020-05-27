Antioch man accused of shooting at neighbors for being on his lawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man told his neighbors he was “going to kill them for being illegal,” then fired gunshots in their direction as they ran for cover, according to a police report.

Metro officers responded Sunday evening to a report of gunshots fired at a duplex on Richards Road off Una Antioch Pike.

An arrest affidavit states Felix Hernandez, who had been staying at the duplex, returned home to find his neighbors standing in the grass. The paperwork alleges the 40-year-old yelled at the neighbors to get off the lawn, then walked away and returned a short time later with a gun pointed at them.

After stating he was going to kill them, police said Hernandez fired two gunshots. While the neighbors were not hit, officers revealed they were injured while running for cover.

Both victims were transported to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released Tuesday evening on a $40,000 bond.

