Antioch father charged with preventing police from arresting son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after police said he prevented officers from arresting his son at an Antioch home Wednesday, leading to a brief barricade situation.

Metro police said they arrived at the home on Brenda Lane in an attempt to arrest Treon Harvell, 28, on an outstanding felony warrant.

When officers knocked on the door, they said Harvell’s father, William opened the door “slightly” and stood in the doorway, not allowing officers to speak with his son.

William Harvell continued to place his body between officers and his son, and was warned he would be arrested if his actions continued, according to investigators.

The warrant states officers made announcements over a loud speaker for approximately 20 minutes outside of the home, until Treon Harvell eventually surrendered to police.

Treon Harvell was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as traffic violations.

His father, William was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact, a felony that carries a bond of $2,500.

Booking photos for the father and son were not immediately released.