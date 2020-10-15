Amber Alert issued for 2 missing East TN children, believed to be kidnapped

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
koraleigh simon, kayson jones, jason simon

Koraleigh Simon and Kayson Jones were last seen earlier Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Erwin, TN and are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial father, Jason Jones (pictured right) [Source: TBI]

ERWIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is issuing an Amber Alert for two missing children from East Tennessee, believed to have been kidnapped by their non-custodial father.

According to the TBI, 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones went missing from Erwin. Both children are believed to be with 38-year-old Jason Simon, who has been charged with kidnapping in their disappearance.

Koraleigh Simon is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, is 3 feet tall weighing approximately 50 pounds. Kayson Jones is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 76 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jason Simon is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both children were last seen earlier today in Erwin. At this time, investigators do not have a vehicle description to pass along.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Simon, Koraleigh Simon, or Kayson Jones, you’re asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories