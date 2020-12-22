Amazon driver held at gunpoint as delivery van, packages stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for two men who robbed an Amazon driver at gunpoint and stole her van full of packages.

Police say the driver was delivering a package near Hawkins Avenue and Minor Street at around 1:18 p.m. when two men approached her and pointed a gun at her. The suspects took off in her van that was filled with packages.

The driver was not injured.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

The suspects were wearing all black clothing with masks covering their faces.

The van was found abandoned on Fourth Avenue a short time later. Police believe the suspects loaded 73 packages into a large black SUV with tinted windows after abandoning the van. The suspects left behind five packages.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call Criminal Investigations Division Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.