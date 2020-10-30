Alert Sumner County deputy catches alleged ATV thieves red handed

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alert Sumner County deputy caught two alleged ATV thieves red handed, recovering the victim’s property before she even knew it was gone.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning near Long Hollow Pike in Sumner County.

Deputy Brian Reynolds spotted a Ford Focus pulling a black and red Polaris General and recognized the Polaris as one that was being sold on a property nearby.

Deputy Reynolds turned to investigate and discovered the Ford had turned onto a side street and turned off its lights.

Deputy Brian Reynolds (Source: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is basically a deputy out patrolling knowing his zone,” Sumner County Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard said.

Deputy Reynolds then encountered John Abrams and Dustin Hadley, both from Greenbrier.

Upon closer inspection, Deputy Reynolds discovered the stolen Polaris General was being towed with a thin rope securing the front of the ATV to the rear window support of the small car.

“I don’t think they were prepared to steal it. They saw it sitting out front and they were able to get it gone,” Chief Deputy Pickard said.

According to the arrest affidavit, 54-year-old Abrams was steering the stolen ATV while it was being towed, and 28-year-old Dustin Hadley was behind the wheel of the Ford Focus slowly pulling the Polaris.

The owner of the Polaris said she didn’t realize it had been stolen until the deputies showed up in her driveway, knocked on the door and asked her if she had recently sold a Polaris.

The woman answered no and officers then informed her that they had caught the two men with her Polaris.

The woman said getting the Polaris back was wonderful.

“It was awesome! Awesome! It’s $20,000 dollars. It was unbelievably awesome,” she said.

The woman said the deputies even escorted she and her teenage daughter as they recovered the Polaris and drove it home in the dark of night.

The woman said, “He caught them and then came and got us to recover our property, so we are very grateful and thankful for the work they did.”

While she thanks the sheriff’s department, she said this to the alleged thieves.

“I sure hope it was worth a felony.”

The men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and possession of burglary tools.

Thanks to the deputy’s hard work, the woman said she is still able to sell her Polaris.