Alert issued for man accused of firing bullets into Jackson County home

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elijah Paul Foster

Elijah Paul Foster (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Jackson County are urging residents to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old man accused of firing gunshots into a residence.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Paul Foster was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism and evidence tampering in connection with the shooting on Pine Lick Road.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.

Foster was last seen on foot in the Pine Lick area of the county Friday night, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jackson County 911 Center at 931-268-0180.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories