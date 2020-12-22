Alert issued for man accused of firing bullets into Jackson County home

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Jackson County are urging residents to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old man accused of firing gunshots into a residence.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Paul Foster was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism and evidence tampering in connection with the shooting on Pine Lick Road.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.

Foster was last seen on foot in the Pine Lick area of the county Friday night, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jackson County 911 Center at 931-268-0180.