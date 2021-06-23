Alabama woman wanted on sex abuse charges arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted on sex abuse charges in Alabama was arrested in Nashville.

Sonia Judd Coleman, 40, was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning. According to an arrest affidavit, she was wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual abuse, attempted rape, and enticing a child for immoral purposes. She was also placed on the department’s “Most Wanted” list.

Coleman now has a felony charge in Nashville of being a Fugitive from Justice. She remained in the Metro jail with a bond set at $150,000. News 2 is working to learn the details of the charges Coleman is facing in Alabama.