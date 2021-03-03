Alabama man leads deputies on multi-state chase following Giles County shooting

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Alabama man is in the Giles County Jail tonight charged with shooting a 44-year-old Tennessee man he arranged to meet through a dating app.

According to Giles County investigators, 25-year-old Adam Taylor struck up a chat with the Giles County man around 4 a.m. Monday on a dating app known as Grindr.

Adam Taylor (Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the Tony, Alabama man drove to Giles County, but along the way he thought he was being set up and according to investigators he pulled out a weapon and fired three times at the man he was meeting.

The victim was struck once in the leg, and was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the meantime, Giles County deputies found Taylor driving a blue Scion and gave chase.

“He had no regard for anything. We were in fear he would try and hurt someone else,” said Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton.

Giles County deputies got behind Taylor at Giles County High School where he cut through the lawn, then took off south at speeds reaching 125 miles an hour.

Dashcam shows Taylor crossing the double yellow line into oncoming traffic so many times that its amazing nobody was killed.

At one point, he contacted the mirrors of a delivery truck driving the opposite direction. And the whole time, Taylor was throwing items out his window.

The video shows liquids splashing against the deputy’s windshield. A floor mat can be seen flying by. And most alarming, a ten-pound trailer hitch that almost hit the deputy’s windshield at over 100 miles an hour.

“It was very close and could have killed him,” said Sheriff Helton.

Once in Alabama, Giles County relinquished the chase to Tennessee Highway Patrol and Limestone County deputies. At one point, the suspect drove through the median and a phalanx of police cars to avoid THP spike strips.

At mile marker 354, Taylor drove the wrong way on the ramp at I-65 forcing oncoming traffic to swerve. That’s when deputies say he ran head on into a Dodge Ram occupied by two seniors.

You can see the truck smoking in the deputy’s bodycam as he gets out of his cruiser and chases Taylor, now running on foot. Finally, it ended as deputies tackle Taylor and cuff him.

“We are just glad nobody was seriously hurt. I’m proud of our people, proud of our deputies,” said Sheriff Helton.

Taylor faces many charges in Alabama and now many more, including attempted first-degree murder in Giles County. The good news is the shooting victim and the seniors in the truck were not seriously injured, according to investigators.

Bond for Taylor in Giles County was set at $173,500.