Aggressive panhandler accused of attacking woman at Donelson laundromat
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A beggar inside of a Donelson laundromat grabbed clothing from a woman and threw it on the floor when she refused to give him money, a police report alleges.

Metro police responded around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to an assault at the Laundromat on Lebanon Pike near McGavock Pike.

When officers arrived at the business, the victim told them a stranger asked her for money, as she was in the process of washing her clothes.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim refused to give the man cash, so the man became hostile and grabbed the clothing from her hands. The paperwork states he then threw the clothing on the ground, as he shouted profanity at the victim and continued to demand cash.

Terrance Jones
Terrance Jones (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers located the panhandling suspect, identified as Terrance Jones, still inside of the business.

Jones, 41, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of assault and aggressive panhandling. His bond was set at $2,000.

