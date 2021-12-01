Aggressive Nashville panhandler arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday for multiple charges including aggressive panhandling in Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, Roosevelt Sanders aggressively followed patrons in a parking lot, asking for money. However, officials said he got upset when they refused his demands.

An affidavit stated that Sanders then followed patrons to their cars and started beating on their windows. While he was arrested, Metro Police said they found a crack pipe on him at the booking office.

Sanders is faced with resisting arrest charges, disorderly conduct, aggressive panhandling, and contraband in a penal facility.