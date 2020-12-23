Aggravated assault charge upgraded to murder against suspect charged in West Nashville deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have upgraded an aggravated assault charge to murder against a man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a home in The Nations.

Police say 21-year-old Thomas Vaden III had his aggravated assault charge upgraded to murder regarding the shooting death of 56-year-old Randal Faulk. Faulk, who was shot on November 16 outside his home on California Avenue, was hit multiple times and died on December 9.

Vaden was arrested in connection to the shooting on November 19. He admitted to shooting Faulk after claiming Faulk had hit him first.

However, parts of Vaden’s statement were contradicted by information from witnesses and video evidence.