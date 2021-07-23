Agents seize quarter pound of dangerous fentanyl during Sumner County traffic stop

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It only takes exposure to a few milligrams to die from Fentanyl.

So, when drug agents in Sumner County recently took a quarter pound of the lethal substance off the street, it raised more than a few eyebrows.

The drug interdiction happened July 13 on Interstate 65 South. That’s where interdiction agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force stopped a rental car for traveling too close to another vehicle.

It turns out the car had a lethal load of Fentanyl in the trunk.

News 2 obtained video of the stop. It shows drug agents with the 18th JDTF questioning driver Kamren May. Below is their exchange.

Drug Agent: Is there anything illegal in the vehicle right now? Marijuana?

May: No.

Drug Agent: Cocaine?

May: No.

Drug Agent: Meth?

May: No.

Drug Agent: Heroin?

May: No.

The 34-year-old Michigan man grew more nervous as the drug agent asked him more questions about running a drug K9 around his vehicle.

Drug Agent: So there’s no reason that my dog would alert to anything in the vehicle?

May: Why would you need to search the vehicle?

Drug Agent: I’m asking if my dog would alert?

May: It shouldn’t be no issue. I don’t have anything.

At one point, the video shows May quietly talking to himself. Drug agents tell News 2 he reportedly rehearsed his cover story – that he was on his way to a billiards tournament in Huntsville, Alabama.

“What we’re looking for at this time is any inconsistencies. And we are trained very well in observing behavior, responses to questions that would create some elevated level of anxiety in someone who may be involved in criminal activity,” a drug agent told News 2’s Andy Cordan.

Things unraveled for May when a drug K9 alerted officers to his rental car.

Video shows two agents pulling a 1/4 brick of what agents say is pure fentanyl from a pair of pants in the trunk.

A further search found 333 oxycodone pills.

Agents tell News 2 the pills and fentanyl would sell for $25,000 had they reached the street.

The drug agent told News 2, “So I did approach him and asked, ‘Is there anything else I have to be concerned about in the vehicle?’ He looked down and said, ‘No.’ And then he didn’t talk any more.”

May is charged with numerous drug felonies and is being held in the Sumner County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Drug agents say Kamren May has no known association to a gang or cartel.