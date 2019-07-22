Affidavit: Man in stolen car leads Brentwood police on a pursuit, abandons car in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers in Nashville were contacted by Brentwood Police Sunday to assist with the pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle into Davidson County.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, Brentwood Police advised that the suspect, 28-year-old Miles Priddy, refused to stop.

Police said Priddy was driving recklessly.

At one point during the chase, he’s accused of slamming into a curb and popping a tire.

Brentwood Police officers observed the vehicle entering the ramp onto Interstate 65 North from Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to the affidavit, a short time later, a Metro officer noticed the vehicle stopped on the side of the road along Wedgewood Avenue.

Police made contact with Priddy, who was walking down the roadway.

Priddy admitted to officers that he refused to stop for Brentwood Police when they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The suspect told officers he bought the car from a friend.

Priddy was booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was set at $5,000.

