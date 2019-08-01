Affidavit: Man charged with shooting at Uber driver, rider; Driver shoots back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to affidavits a man is facing assault charges after shooting at an Uber driving and his passenger.

In the affidavit, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a man says he took an Uber to Weiss Liquor Store. There, he opened the door for a man later identified as Jason Johns Jr. The man noticed Johns Jr. didn’t have an I.D., and made a cigar purchase for him.

From the liquor store, the man took an Uber ride home to his AirBnB on Fatherland Street. The affidavit says Johns Jr. followed the Uber and opened fire from 10-feet away.

According to affidavits, neither the Uber driver or his passenger were struck. The Uber driver also had a gun and fired back.

Johns Jr. was struck. After running away, he got a ride to Vanderbilt where he was treated for wounds to his upper chest and right arm.

Affidavits continue, saying that Johns Jr. at first lied about the ordeal but later admitted that he was “disrespected” at Weiss Liquor Store and followed the victims and then opened fire.

Jason Johns Jr. is being held on a $225,000 bond.

News 2 reached out to Uber about the incident. They shared their firearms policy below,

Uber Firearms Prohibition Policy “Our goal is to ensure that everyone has a safe and reliable ride. That’s why Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms of any kind while using our app* Anyone who violates this policy may lose access to Uber. *To the extent permitted by applicable law.”

