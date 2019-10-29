Adult, juvenile charged in homicide at Austin Peay campus housing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged a juvenile and adult out Memphis in connection to a fatal shooting at an Austin Peay housing complex.

After 10 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 16 Hand Village Avenue.

The victim, Serdarin Brown, was transported to the hospital before officers arrived where he was pronounced dead.

According to Clarksville Police, the victim was selling marijuana to someone at Hand Village Avenue.

A witness told police the two suspects approached the car for the apparent drug deal when the 17-year-old juvenile allegedly pulled out a handgun, and demanded the victim’s things.

The other suspect has been identified as Joshua Watkins, who police say set up the drug deal.

At some point during all the drug deal and attempted robbery, the victim was shot, police say.

Both Watkins and the juvenile were taken into custody Monday without incident.

Watkins and the juvenile have both been charged with criminal homicide.

Police are asking any other witnesses in the area to please contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5483, or call Tipsline, 931-645-8477. You can also go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.