Adopted son arrested, charged with cold case involving Clarksville couple in their 80s

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested a man accused of killing a couple in their 80s found shot in their home more than a decade ago.

William and Ina Campbell were found dead in their Jackson Road home on January 29, 2010. Police found them dead in their beds each with a single gunshot wound to the head. Their home had also been ransacked.

Police also suspected the suspect knew the victims, as neighbors didn’t report hearing any disturbance or dogs barking. A Grand Jury returned an indictment for the couple’s adopted son, 63-year-old William Roger Campbell.

On June 21, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia arrested Campbell at his home. He was extradited back to Clarksville and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Saturday.