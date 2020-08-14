Williamson County deputies capture pursuit suspect near I-840

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search for a suspect in Williamson County along I-840 has ended, and investigators have the suspect in custody.

Details regarding the suspect’s capture are not yet known. This all stems from a pursuit along I-840 eastbound that ended with a crash and a male suspect who ran into the woods.

Tennessee Highway Patrol, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau were searching for the suspect between mile markers 34 and 37. THP used helicopters to search for him from the air, and K9 units were called in to help with the search on the ground.

TDOT had shut down a portion of I-840 eastbound until at least 5 p.m. while the search was ongoing. It is expected the roadway will reopen soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.