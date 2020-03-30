1  of  33
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Accused suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured 12-year-old on bike arrested

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
devonta-hall-new

Devonta Hall (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have apprehended an accused suspect wanted in the hit-and-run car vs. bicycle crash on March 8 on Richmond Hill Drive that critically-injured a 12-year-old boy.

RELATED: Suspect wanted in hit and run crash that injured child on bicycle

According to Metro Police, Devonta Hall was taken into custody while in a vehicle on Charlotte Avenue near 23rd Avenue North. He is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an injury crash, failure to render aid, failure to report a crash, and driving on a revoked license.

Hall is accused of being behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala when the car collided with the boy’s bicycle.

The victim, whom News 2 has chosen not to identify since he is underage, remains hospitalized and is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta this week.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories