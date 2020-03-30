Accused suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured 12-year-old on bike arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have apprehended an accused suspect wanted in the hit-and-run car vs. bicycle crash on March 8 on Richmond Hill Drive that critically-injured a 12-year-old boy.

According to Metro Police, Devonta Hall was taken into custody while in a vehicle on Charlotte Avenue near 23rd Avenue North. He is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an injury crash, failure to render aid, failure to report a crash, and driving on a revoked license.

Hall is accused of being behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala when the car collided with the boy’s bicycle.

The victim, whom News 2 has chosen not to identify since he is underage, remains hospitalized and is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta this week.





