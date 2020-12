Metro police say an accused killer turned himself in following a fatal shooting in South Nashville last week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say an accused killer turned himself in Monday following a fatal shooting in South Nashville last week.

According to police, 20-year-old Kardeceo Dardy surrendered himself following a shooting that killed 23-year-old Jamaal Zakiya last Thursday.

Zakiya was shot inside his apartment on Tanglewood Court after he and Dardy reportedly got in an argument over money.

Dardy has been charged with criminal homicide.