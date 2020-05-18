Accused machete attacker turned away from Rescue Mission for expired paperwork minutes before attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say 35-year-old Kelvin Edwards slashed an innocent married couple as they sat, as customers, in the office of a Nashville Public Storage facility Sunday afternoon.​

Twenty minutes prior to the attack, News 2 learned Edwards was apparently just a short walk away at the Nashville Rescue Mission.​ He told police he was turned away and that angered him.​



Senior Director of Development for the Nashville Rescue Mission, Cheryl Chunn, explained what happened.

​”His temperature was verified. That’s what we are doing with [COVID-19] procedures. He had no temperature. He proceeded to the desk where he presented an expired bed ticket from last month.”

Chunn went on to explain the Rescue Mission requires those with expired bed tickets to retest for COVID-19 at the Nissan Stadium site, but it was closed Sunday.

“We asked him to please go there Monday,” said Chunn, “Get tested, and then he’d be welcomed back here awaiting his test results. He was not happy with that and left here and headed out the door apparently angry.”​

Angry yes, but no one imagined to what extent. Police say that’s when Edwards allegedly gathered his machete which was apparently in a bin at public storage.

News 2 called the facility and received the following voicemail. “Thank you for calling Public Storage. The property located at 800 5th Avenue South is closed until further notice.”

Edwards is accused of randomly attacking 55-year-old Kevin Craft and 50-year-old Leanna Craft, who according to authorities, Edwards continued to slash even after they were on the floor badly bleeding.

It took six Metro Officers, applying multiple tourniquets, to help save their lives.

“This was an act of cruel and senseless violence,” said Mayor John Cooper at a daily briefing, “And my thoughts are with both victims as they continue to fight for their lives at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. And I am grateful to the responding officers of the Metro Nashville Police Department for their swift life-saving action.​”

Edwards is charged with two counts of attempted murder. In 2017, Edwards was convicted of felony vandalism and, while in jail, was charged for deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies.

Police have released a photo of the weapon used in Sunday afternoon machete attack. Click here to view the image. WARNING: This photo contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.





