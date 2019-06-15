Accused armed robbery suspect arrested in Antioch

According to a Metro Police affidavit, an officer was driving Thursday in the area of Hickory Hollow Boulevard and I-24 West when he noticed a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

At the time of the incident, the officer was aware of a black Kia Optima that had been stolen during an armed robbery.

Police said the vehicle exited from I-24 West onto Haywood Lane and was stopped at a red light on the exit ramp.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle ran a red light at which time, the officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Antonio Ferguson, refused to stop and fled quickly around a car onto the entrance ramp.

At that time, the officer did not pursue the suspect.

Metro Police noticed the stolen vehicle again, Friday at a gas station along Eagleview Boulevard in Antioch.

The driver of the vehicle, Ferguson was taken into custody.

An officer identified him as the same suspect who eluded police the day before.

Ferguson faces several charges including evading arrest, theft, and vandalism.