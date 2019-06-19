99 ‘highly concentrated’ THC vape pens seized during arrest at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Nashville International Airport after law enforcement reportedly found 99 “highly concentrated” THC vape pens hidden inside a container in his luggage.

An additional search revealed 3.5 ounces of marijuana in a vacuum sealed bag along with five receipts for packages being shipped from West Hollywood California to multiple locations in Alabama, according to an arrest report.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Clifford Lee Brascom Jr., has a prior conviction of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute out of Alabama, according his arrest affidavit.

Clifford Lee Brascom Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After consenting to a search of his vehicle, airport police reportedly found an additional ounce of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

In total, 4.2 ounces of marijuana, 99 THC cartridges, a 9mm handgun, and an undisclosed amount of cash was seized during the arrest, according to authorities.

Brascom Jr. is being charged with a felony for possession of marijuana and may face additional charges.

