911 call for suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of alleged child predator

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a Monday afternoon when a concerned citizen saw a car parked on a gravel road in Coopertown. He called the police to report the suspicious vehicle. News 2’s obtained the 911 call.

Dispatch: “Robertson County dispatch.”

Caller: “If you’ve got a Cooperstown unit on today, and if they’re not busy, can they check a suspicious vehicle? It’s a small white vehicle. It’s got black windows and it’s kinda pulled over to the woodline there.”

That simple call lead police to 20-year-old Kendall Brooks Bell from Chapmansboro parked on York Road and E Felts Road.

He was inside that car with a 15-year-old boy. Coopertown Chief of Police, Tyler Haley, explains the two originally met on Snapchat. “In this case, a 15-year-old male met up with what he thought was a 17-year-old, but was really a 20-year-old.”

The pair apparently arranged to meet up and make out. “The 20-year-old wanted to go farther, but the 15-year-old said, no. I don’t want to. By that time, my detective showed up on the scene,” Haley said.

Haley said his detective made a discovery in the car, “There was evidence in the car that insinuated that a lot more would have happened if we wouldn’t have shown up. There was obvious evidence in the vehicle that things would have gone farther.”

Police arrested Bell January 13th for attempted mitigated statutory rape. He was later released on bond.

Monday police re-arrested Bell after a search of his phone uncovered more disturbing activity. “He had the Snapchat that he was snap-chatting multiple people. He also had an app that was a secret app with a passcode that had multiple images of young people,” Haley said.

It was a discovery, police say, wouldn’t have happened without the help of a vigilant community member.

“Please call anytime. We are here 24/7 365,” urged Haley. “We like getting these crimes off the street. Now he’s locked up behind bars and no one else is going to be a victim of this guy.”

Bell was transported to Robertson County Detention Center and is being held on a $150,000 bond for sexual exploitation of a minor.





