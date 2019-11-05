83 marijuana plants discovered in Joelton, 4 arrested

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tip from a citizen led to the discovery of 83 marijuana plants in Joelton, according to Metro police.

According to officers, a citizen’s tip on Monday led them to the discovery of an apparent marijuana distribution operation in the 1800 block of Riley Adcock Road in Joelton.

North Precinct officers recovered 31 large marijuana plants from a barn on the property and 52 plants stuffed in the back of a van, according to a release.

Police said they believe the marijuana was grown elsewhere, likely in Kentucky, harvested, and then brought to the Joelton home.

Four people were arrested for possession of the marijuana plants:

Brince Woods (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

42-year-old Brince Woods was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond is set at $25,000.

Cyndi Green (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

Wendall Vaughn (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)