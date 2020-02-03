$80K in heroin found during Rutherford County drug bust

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged after an estimated $80,000 in heroin was found during a drug bust in Rutherford County last month.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the 1.5-pounds of heroin was seized from a home on Ace Wintermeyer Drive in La Vergne, along with 50 Oxycodone pills, marijuana, a pistol and more than $20,000 in cash.

Kalum Alexander, 31, and Alyncia Sales, 30, were both arrested. They are charged with drug possession with intent to sell, conspiracy to distribute a narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Both Alexander and Sales were booked into the Rutherford County jail. Sales was released on a $55,000 bond, while Alexander remained jailed on a $550,000 bond.

