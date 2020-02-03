1  of  10
Closings
Clay County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Wilson County Schools

$80K in heroin found during Rutherford County drug bust

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged after an estimated $80,000 in heroin was found during a drug bust in Rutherford County last month.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the 1.5-pounds of heroin was seized from a home on Ace Wintermeyer Drive in La Vergne, along with 50 Oxycodone pills, marijuana, a pistol and more than $20,000 in cash.

Kalum Alexander, 31, and Alyncia Sales, 30, were both arrested. They are charged with drug possession with intent to sell, conspiracy to distribute a narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Both Alexander and Sales were booked into the Rutherford County jail. Sales was released on a $55,000 bond, while Alexander remained jailed on a $550,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar