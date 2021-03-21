8-year-old girl hit by car while riding bicycle in Clarksville, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Police say the incident happened on Bancroft Drive near Prescott Drive at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The girl was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have home surveillance video of the incident should call Investigator Young at 931-648-0656 ext. 5333, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.