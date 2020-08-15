73-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old woman trying to cross Memorial Blvd. on Friday night near Tire World was struck by a car that fled the scene.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the unidentified victim tried crossing around 9:17 p.m. when a 27-year-old man driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima traveling southbound hit her.

The victim was initially treated at the scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue and Rutherford County EMS. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect who continued driving after the collision was located and stopped by officers at Old Fort Parkway and Thompson Lane a short time later.

It is unclear what charges the driver will face at this time.