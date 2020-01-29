7 kids were inside home where doorbell captures armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Doorbell video captured the tense moments a gunman robbed a man outside his front door.

The robbery happened around 10:42 p.m. at a residence on Creekbend Drive in North Nashville.

News 2 spoke with a resident who was home at the time of the robber, she didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons.

“We heard somebody trying to pin the code into the door,” she explained.

Little did she know that it was her brother-in-law followed by a gunman.

“I opened the door, he runs in and was like lock the door, close it. He was like somebody just put a gun to my head and asked me for some money.”

She says the victim first thought it was a joke.

“Like somebody pulling a prank on him and then he turned and felt the full weight of the gun sitting on his head and he knew it was real. He was very shaken like he rushed in here. He was scared, you can obviously hear him whimpering in the video,” she explained.

Inside the home was a family of 12, seven of them children.

“It does scare me. My kids were in here you know. It’s not right,” she said.

In the end, she said the robber made off with $10.

“10 dollars, all of that for 10 dollars.”

The robbery sparked a mix of emotions for her family.

“I’m more angry than shaken, but it’s shaken that my kids were here when this happened, but it’s upsetting that someone would actually do this.”

Now they are making plans to further protect themselves.

“We are taking into consideration things we can do so if this happens again we are prepared. We are also extending the camera to the rest of our house, all four corners.”

News 2 spoke with several residents in the area that were fearful to go on camera, concerned the robber might be their neighbor.

If you recognize the man in the video call (615)-74-CRIME.