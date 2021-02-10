66 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger faces a felony drug charge after police said they found 66 pounds of marijuana in four pieces of luggage at Nashville International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Airport police said K-9 Havoc alerted officers around 2:30 p.m. to the bags that had just arrived on a flight from Los Angeles, California.

The bags were labeled with the name Luis Orosco, as well as the name of his 16-year-old brother, according to investigators.

Police said a search warrant was obtained and all four bags were searched. Inside, officers said they found 56 bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 66 pounds.

Orosco, 34, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a felony drug possession charge, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $350,000.

Police have not indicated if the 16-year-old was charged, as well.

A booking photo for Orosco was not immediately released by Metro police.