63-year-old passenger charged with breaching security at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 63-year-old woman breached security at Nashville International Airport, refusing to stop for officers as she tried to make her flight, according to police.

An arrest warrant states airport officers responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a woman breaching the A-B concourse exit, headed toward concourse A.

When the woman was confronted, police said she was taken to the ground, but resisted officers by trying to pull away and get back on her feet.

She was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody, according to investigators.

Police said a traffic enforcement officer had seen the woman entering the exit and put his hand up to stop her, but she just continued walking as he kept getting in front of her.

When the woman was questioned, police said she claimed she had gone through security, but “accidentally exited” and needed to make her flight.

The woman was charged with breaching airport security and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanor offenses.

She was released from the Metro jail Thursday morning on a $1,500 bond.