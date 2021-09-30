60-year-old Hendersonville man arrested on statutory rape charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation that began last week led to the arrest of a Hendersonville man Thursday.

Javier Alarcon, 60, was taken into custody following allegations of multiple instances of sexual contact with a juvenile female.

Alarcon is facing two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

He is due in court on October 13. Alarcon’s bond has not yet been set.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.