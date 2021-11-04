6 weeks and 2 break-ins at Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a suspect broke into the Nashville Humane Association around 5:30 Thursday morning.

“It’s like really, you’re breaking into a shelter?” said Kenny Tallier, the shelter’s Public Relations/Media Director. “What are people thinking?”

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who was wearing a mask, breaking the glass of a back door and crawling inside. Tallier said the suspect ransacked their administration office, but did not get away with anything of value.

The facility already has cameras, and staff follow certain protocols but are looking into more security measures moving forward.

“We do have protocols in place, nobody is here alone after a certain time at night we all leave together with same way we are entering,” Tallier said. “There is never just one person in this building.”

The break-in six weeks ago was very similar. The same door and office were broken into.

The shelter relies solely on donations from the community.

“It’s a feeling of invasion when someone breaks into this shelter. They’re stealing from the animals, and these guys are looking for forever homes,” Tallier said. “It’s heartbreaking that it’s happening.”

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Nashville Crime Stoppers 615-74-CRIME.