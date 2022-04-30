NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six juveniles were arrested, two stolen vehicles were recovered, and multiple weapons were found following a series of arrests that were made on Friday involving two separate incidents.

According to Metro police, in the first case detectives stopped a 2006 Nissan Sentra near the intersection of Buena Vista and Clarksville Pikes. Officers say the Nissan Sentra was reported stolen after it was taken in an armed carjacking from a Trails Circle apartment complex on April 26. Officers say the 55-year-old victim in the carjacking told authorities that he was confronted by two young men as he got out of his car and was threatened a gunpoint to surrender his keys.

Buena Vista and Clarksville Pike Stop (Courtesy: MNPD)

Ford Edge case involving 2 teens(Courtesy: MNPD)

During the stop, officers found four teens, three 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, and two pistols all inside the vehicle. Officials say the 16-year-old, Ronald Groves, admitted he took part in the carjacking on April 26 and was charged with aggravated robbery. One of the 17-year-olds was last arrested on February 10 on felony and gun evading charges. After Friday’s arrest, he now faces a new gun offense. The other two 17-year-olds were charged with joyriding.

In the second incident, detectives were alerted to a gold Ford Edge speeding recklessly on Interstate 40 but were unable to make a stop due to speeds. A short time later, officers saw the Edge parked at a Waffle House on Stewarts Ferry Pike off Interstate 40. The SUV was confirmed as being stolen from Clarksville.

Metro police arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old inside the Waffle House after they were seen coming from the vehicle. Officials say both teens were carrying guns with one being confirmed stolen on February 15 from a parked car at Harbor Lights Drive. Inside the vehicle, officers found a BB pistol and marijuana weighing about a quarter pound.

The 17-year-old was booked on charges that include vehicle theft, gun theft and unlawful gun possession. Officers say he also had an outstanding warrant for credit fraud and theft charges. The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful gun possession, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of burglary after officers found several window punch tools in his possession.