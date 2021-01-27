55 victims identified in Franklin cheer studio hidden camera investigation, preliminary report reveals

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A preliminary report into the discovery of a hidden GoPro camera in a changing/restroom at Premier Athletics in Franklin reveals a total of 55 victims have been identified.

Franklin Police initially reported 60 victims were believed to have been recorded, but that number dropped slightly once the investigation revealed a few of the victims were filmed more than once.

Of the 55 identified, 53 are minors.

Police say the parents of every minor victim, and the two adult victims have all been notified.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case can reach out to detectives by emailing concern@franklintn.gov.