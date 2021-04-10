$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Spring Hill bank robber

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of robbing a bank in Spring Hill.

Police say the man walked into the First Citizens National Bank on Wall Street Friday afternoon, armed with a handgun. The man was carrying a bright pink bag with him and was wearing a surgical mask and gloves.

The man also has a tattoo on his wrist.

Spring Hill Bank Robber (Source: Spring Hill Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Hill Police at 931-486-2252 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.