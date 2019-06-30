5 teens arrested in connection to overnight car burglaries in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police said they arrested five teens in connection to overnight car burglaries in the city.

According to a release, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of car burglaries in progress in the Saundersville Station neighborhood.

Officials said patrol officers spotted the car that fit the suspect description and conducted a traffic stop. They were able to confirm that the five teens were responsible for the burglaries and arrested them.

Police charged one 15-year-old and three 16-year-olds from Nashville and one 17-year-old from Goodlettsville with 10 counts of burglary and one count of theft.

Anyone with information on this case can call Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264- 5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.