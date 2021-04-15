5 Macon County residents arrested on attempted murder, kidnapping charges

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five Macon County residents are facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of acting 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents joined investigators with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in investigating an incident that occurred on April 9.

The investigation revealed that five Macon County residents confronted a person at his home over allegations of theft. The man was taken from his home, forced into a vehicle, and driven to another location.

Agents say the victim was assaulted and left at that location with serious bodily injuries. The man eventually got help from an acquaintance who lived nearby.

On Thursday, a Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each of the five individuals with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

“Over the past several days, the TBI has invested hundreds of man hours and many agents in the investigation of this case,” Lawson told News 2 in a statement. “While the investigation is on-going, I am very appreciative of the commitment of resources to bring about a swift presentation of the charges to the Grand Jury.”

The five individuals include Ricky Meador, Brandon Meador, and Pamela Steen from Lafayette and Robby Meador and Jay Frazier from Red Boiling Springs.

The five were arrested Thursday by TBI agents and Macon County deputies. Each was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.