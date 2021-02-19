5 homicides reported over 4 days in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Nashville Thursday night, marking the city’s fifth homicide of the week.

Officers said the location of the fatal shooting was unknown as of Friday morning, but the person died in the Madison precinct, indicating he may have shown up or been dropped off at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Detectives said the man was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Thursday from injuries suffered in a shooting. His death has been labeled a homicide, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, but Metro police asked anyone with information to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The police department has worked five homicides since Monday, two of which have resulted in arrests on a charge of criminal homicide.

Adam Pickle, a 23-year-old man from Smyrna, was shot to death at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road in Antioch around 7 p.m. Monday. Police said Pickle, who was at the complex to sell marijuana, was fatally shot as he attempted to drive away after two men tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Later that night, detectives said Brandon Dement, 28, shot and killed his fiance, Cortney Moyers, 21, inside of their home on Ewing Drive, just outside of East Nashville. Dement was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide.

Police have not yet identified a man fatally shot just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Lagrange Drive in Bordeaux. Officers said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, was shot outside and ran to a home for help. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Rigoberto Garcia Blanco, 58, was charged with criminal homicide after a man was stabbed to death around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday inside of a home on Brooke Valley Drive. Officers said a man, who has not been publicly identified, had suffered a fatal stab wound to his neck.

The Metro police Homicide Unit is also investigating after 60-year-old James Springer, who had been reported missing Wednesday night, was found dead Thursday morning on the side of West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road. Police said he died from head trauma, but stopped short of labeling the case a homicide.