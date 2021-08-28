5 cars stolen from showroom floor of Murfreesboro dealership

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over $350,000 in vehicles were stolen or damaged after someone forced their way into the Beamon Dodge Dealership Friday.

Police say the suspects cut the wires to the alarm system, made their way into the dealership and stole five cars from the showroom floor. The thieves found the keys to five cars, three Dodge Challengers and two Dodge Chargers. Four of the five cars were high performance and the thieves drove right out of the building at around 5 a.m.

The suspects used a new Chrysler van and drove the gate, leaving with the five cars.

Five dealership tags were also stolen, as well as 22 other tags belonging to customers who were waiting for them to be mailed. There is no surveillance video of the theft, according to police.

One of the stolen cars was equipped with an after-market LoJac vehicle recovery system. Police tracked it to an area of downtown Nashville, but were unable to find it.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.