42 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at Nashville airport

42 pounds of marijuana at BNA

(Courtesy: Nashville International Airport)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities seized 42 pounds of marijuana from two suitcases at Nashville International Airport.

Nashville Airport Police arrested a male passenger traveling from Seattle, Washington after approximately 42 pounds of marijuana was found inside two checked suitcases.

Airport detectives and K-9 Havoc discovered the marijuana.

The passengers identity and charges were not immediately released.

