$400+ in liquor stolen during business burglary near Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after hundreds of dollars in liquor was stolen during a smash-and-grab burglary at a business near Bellevue early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a break-in at Boulevard Wine and Spirits on Old Hickory Boulevard off Interstate 40.

The owner of Boulevard Wine and Spirits told News 2 someone broke through the front glass of the business, swiped at least $400 in liquor and left without ever entering the store.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.