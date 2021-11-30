4-year-old boy found wandering outside; Antioch mom arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old Antioch mother was arrested last Monday night for child neglect.

According to a warrant, police were called to an apartment complex on Richards Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. after a small child was found wandering in the parking lot. Authorities said the four-year-old child appeared to be non-verbal when asked questions.

Bria Bradley (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An affidavit states the young boy was unable to give officers his name or parent’s name when asked. When officers attempted to walk the complex with the boy, he reportedly could point out where he lived. Officials said it was 41 degrees at the time he was found walking outside.

The boy’s mother, Bria Bradley, arrived shortly at the apartment after the Department of Child Services (DCS). Officers said Bradley told them she was only supposed to be gone 30 minutes to clear up a monetary issue at work. However, after police spoke with Bradley’s co-worker who watched video footage from her work, it showed she was there for over three hours.

Bradley was arrested for child neglect and her four-year-old son was taken into DCS custody.