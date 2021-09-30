4 suspects arrested following special robbery initiative by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were taken into custody early Thursday morning thanks to a special robbery initiative by Metro police.

The arrests stemmed from an incident late Wednesday night on Berkley Drive in Madison.

Police say Antonio Lewis Jr., 20, along with two other men, approached two victims in the neighborhood while driving a white Chrysler 300. The victims were hit in the head with handguns and ordered to the ground.

Lewis and the other men stole the victim’s identification cards, $800 and a black Toyota Corolla.

Later, police located the Chrysler, but the vehicle fled as they attempted to make a traffic stop. Police chased the vehicle until it parked on 4th Street.

Four people got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. All four were believed to be at the scene of the robbery.

Detectives were able to arrest all four suspects:

Antonio Lewis Jr., 20

Jerome Corley, 18

Robert Holland, 18

A 17-year-old juvenile

Police say Corley dropped a handgun during the chase. Lewis was also found with the keys to the stolen Corolla in his pocket.

It was later discovered the Chrysler had been used in multiple robberies. Inside the vehicle, police found a set of multi-cam body armor along with AR-15 magazines.

Lewis is facing two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and motor vehicle theft. He is currently being held on a $122,000 bond.

Corley is charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun, evading arrest and contributing to a minor. He is being held on a $34,000 bond.

Holland is charged with motor vehicle theft and evading arrest.

The teen is charged in juvenile court with evading arrest and motor vehicle theft.