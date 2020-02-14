4 people facing murder charges in 2015 death of Hickman County man

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people are facing charges including first-degree murder in the December 2015 death of Paul ‘JR’ Hayward.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the four arrested include:

21-year-old Lyndsey Barnes

26-year-old Jamie Swarthout

24-year-old Mustafa Slater

30-year-old Tramell Sparkman

All four are facing charges of two counts first-degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, one county of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of robbery conspiracy. Slater and Sparkman are also facing charges of one count employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Sparkman is facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Barnes is currently housed in the Hickman County Jail. Swarthout and Slater are being held in the Maury County Jail on unrelated charges. Sparkman is currently in Davidson County Jail on unrelated charges.

Hayward was found shot to death on the side of Highway 230 and his car was found the following day at a bar in Columbia. Over time, the investigation found Hayward was the target of a planned robbery attempt.