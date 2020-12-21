4 people arrested following Cookeville homicide

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville Police arrested four people on first-degree murder charges after a 23-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night.

Sunday night, police were dispatched to a robbery and shooting complaint in the 2100 block of Wildwood Drive. As they got to the scene they were told a gunshot victim had arrived at Cookeville Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.

On Wildwood Drive, officers found 23-year-old Brent Taylor Flatt with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

The gunshot victim already at the hospital was later identified as Caleb Venable. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Detectives have since arrested four people, including 20-year-old Issac Sides, 22-year-old Kayla Cowen, 22-year-old Caleb Venable, and 20-year-old Haleigh Watkins. All were charged with first-degree murder and have been taken to the Putnam County Jail without bond.

The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone with information on the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5322 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.