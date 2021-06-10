4 men wanted for shooting man inside East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for four men wanted for shooting a man inside an East Nashville home during an attempted robbery.

Police say on Sunday, May 30, the men went inside a home in the 600 block of Crutcher Street at around 12:30 p.m. Once inside, they reportedly demanded money from the victim’s mother.

The mother screamed, prompting the victim, 31, to check on her. When he came from another room to check on her, he was shot. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark gray Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the shooting/robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.