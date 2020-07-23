4 juveniles, 2 adults arrested after child shot during Hendersonville crime spree

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was shot during a series of crimes in Hendersonville Wednesday night that led to the arrests of two adults and four juveniles.

Hendersonville police responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed home invasion at an apartment complex in the area of Sanders Ferry Road. A short time later, officers were alerted to a drive-by shooting in the Cole Court area of the city, where gunshots had been fired at a home and a child was struck while sleeping inside.

The child was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police explained.

Officers also received a report of gunshots being fired from a vehicle traveling north on Vietnam Veterans Parkway. A Hendersonville officer spotted the vehicle in the area of a gas station on East Main Street.

When the vehicle was stopped, police said they determined the six people inside were responsible for the home invasion and both shootings. All six were arrested, including Rayzhn Hagans and Korry Graham, both 18 years old, as well as four 17-year-old boys.

All six are charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft, as well as drug charges. Hagans and Graham are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hagan and Graham are being held in the Sumner County jail, while the four juveniles are in the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center.

