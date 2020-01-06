4 charged after vehicle stolen from Nashville found in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles and two adults were arrested early Monday morning after investigators said a vehicle stolen from Nashville was located at a business in Stewart County.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the four suspects were found in possession of the stolen vehicle around 4:30 a.m. at the Hi-Road Market on Highway 79 and The Trace.

The four, including a 16- and 17-year-old, were taken into custody and charged with possession of stolen property and simple possession, deputies explained. The two adults, identified as Anthony Bermudez, Jr. and Kendall Southall, were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juveniles were from Nashville and one of them was on state probation, investigators said. Bermudez and Southall were from Smyrna and Clarksville.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.