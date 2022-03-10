HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries in Nashville and in Hendersonville.

According to Hendersonville police, Justin King, 19, Isaiah Coffee, 18, Dontavous Griggs, 20, and an unidentified 16 year-old broke into several cars early Wednesday morning.

Justin King (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Dontavous Griggs (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Isaiah Coffee (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Justin King, Isaiah Coffee, Dontavous Griggs (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Multiple vehicle burglaries took place in the Mansker Farms and Monthaven Green subdivisions in Hendersonville around 4 a.m.

Hendersonville police said guns, jewelry, and other items of value were stolen from within vehicles parked in these neighborhoods.

Surveillance video recovered in the area indicated the four suspects were responsible for the car burglaries.

Hendersonville police determined the same suspects were responsible for similar crimes that happened in Nashville overnight and began coordinating efforts with Metro Nashville Police.

Within approximately twelve hours of these burglaries, investigators began to identify the suspects and all

four were ultimately taken into custody in Nashville, according to Hendersonville police.

The two departments reportedly worked throughout the night to recover stolen property and continue to gather evidence as the investigation continues.

All four were charged by Hendersonville police with 22 counts of burglary, five counts of theft and nine counts of vandalism.