4 arrested after Antioch home raided by state law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people have been charged after a lengthy narcotics investigation led to an Antioch home being raided by several state agencies Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol served a search warrant at a home on Chestnut Oak Drive, according to several arrest warrants. When agents entered the residence, they said they located Anthony Boone, Lionell Dishman, Rozell Hamilton and Monique Powell.

In the master bedroom closet, agents said they located a “large quantity” of meth and marijuana packaged for sale. There was also a large amount of heroin in the kitchen, along with more meth, investigators said.

Agents reported finding a large amount of cash bundled in stacks in a bedroom and in the living room closets.

All four suspects were booked into the Metro jail Thursday on various felony drug charges. Dishman and Hamilton also face an additional charge for being felons in possession of weapons after agents said they located three loaded handguns in the home’s kitchen.

Booking photos for the four in custody were not immediately released.